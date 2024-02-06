Jam Master Jay’s business partner says he grabbed a gun and sought whoever had killed the rap star

Jam Master Jay’s business partner has testified that when he saw the Run-DMC star had been shot in his recording studio, he grabbed a gun and went to look for whoever had done it. Randy Allen took the stand Tuesday at a federal murder trial over the DJ’s October 2002 death. Allen was the last to testify among five prosecution witnesses who said they were in various parts of the studio when the turntable titan was killed. But there are other witnesses yet to come in the case surrounding one of the hip-hop world’s most high-profile and tough-to-solve killings. The defendants, Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington, have pleaded not guilty.

