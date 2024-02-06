Florida zoo welcomes furry baby Hoffman’s two-toed sloth
By CODY JACKSON and FREIDA FRISARO
Associated Press
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An adorable, furry baby Hoffman’s two-toed sloth has made its debut at zoo in Florida. Zookeepers at the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society have been monitoring the baby sloth and its mother, Wilbur, since witnessing the birth early in the morning of Jan. 23. Kell Fad, the zoo’s general curator, says she witnessed the birth. The baby’s mother is named Wilbur, and was the last sloth born at the Palm Beach Zoo 21 years ago. The father, Dustin, also lives at the zoo and was matched with Wilbur through a professional scientific breeding program called the Species Survival Plan.