Ecuador officials name likely source of tainted cinnamon that poisoned U.S. children

Officials in Ecuador have named a likely source of contaminated ground cinnamon used in fruit pouches tied more than 400 cases of lead poisoning in U.S. children. Carlos Aguilera, a cinnamon processing company, supplied the spice added to WanaBana and other applesauce pouches sent to the U.S. That’s according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Ecuadorian regulatory agency ARCSA. Ecuador officials say that company is not operating at this time. Officials say the FDA has limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not ship directly to the U.S.

