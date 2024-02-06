Dutch coalition talks falter as 1 out of the 4 leaders in talks to form a new government walks out

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Weeks of negotiations to form a new ruling coalition in the Netherlands led by anti-Islam firebrand Geert Wilders appeared to have ended fruitlessly. One of the four party leaders involved in the talks walked out Tuesday without an agreement. Wilders tweeted that the decision by New Social Contract leader Pieter Omtzigt was “incredibly disappointing.” Omtzigt says his party was “very shocked” at the state of government finances and did not want to make promises to voters it could not keep. The official who has been leading the talks invited the four leaders to more talks on Wednesday evening.

