Colombia extends cease-fire with National Liberation Army as ELN rebels promise to stop kidnappings

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government and the nation’s largest remaining guerrilla group have reached a last-minute deal to extend a cease-fire that began last year by six months. ELN rebels also promised that they will stop kidnapping civilians for ransom. The truce was set to expire on Tuesday. But both sides said in a brief statement issued just minutes before midnight that they have extended the cease-fire for 180 days. The statement says the National Liberation Army known by its Spanish acronym ELN will “temporarily and unilaterally suspend economic detentions” in order to contribute to the cease-fire. Government officials said they were pleased with the new terms of the cease-fire.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.