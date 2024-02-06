Bluesky, a social network championed by Jack Dorsey, opens for anyone to sign up

The Twitter-like social network championed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has emerged from its cocoon and is now allowing anyone to create an account and join the service. Until Tuesday, wannabe Bluesky users needed an invitation to join the network, which typically meant hunting down an existing member and begging for an invite. That gave the site time to build out moderation tools and other features. Bluesky is one of several new “decentralized” social networks that say users can transfer their own networks to other sites if they like, although for the moment the process won’t let Bluesky users take their accounts anywhere they want.

