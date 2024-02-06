Bank plans to auction posh property owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to repay loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia bank that is seeking to recover more longstanding unpaid business loans to the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice plans to to auction off land at a sporting club located at the governor’s posh resort. Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, took out a legal notice Tuesday in the Charleston Gazette-Mail. The notice says an auction involving the Greenbrier Sporting Club lots is scheduled for March 5 in Lewisburg. Justice is finishing his second term as governor this year. The Republican is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin, who has said he will not seek reelection.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.