Assaulted Texarkana Central Mall employee undergoing surgery, recovery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A Texarkana Central mall employee, who was assaulted on Jan. 20 during his custodial shift, has undergone face and eye surgeries and will endure a long recovery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim, Richard “Jay” Houff had asked two teenagers to leave the mall because of their unruly behavior.

Daniel Thomas, the father of one of the youths, allegedly hit Houff in the face and knocked him unconsciouse, He then stood over Houff and hit him at least four more times, according to TTPD.

Thomas’ son, a 14-year-old juvenile, has been arrested by TTPD for his alleged participation in the assault. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and turned over to juvenile probation.

Texarkana police say Thomas turned himself in on Jan. 24 and was arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and was released the same day on a $150,000 bond.

Houff was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to a Little Rock hospital due to the severity of his injuries, including a concussion and several broken orbital bones around his eyes.

According to Houff’s GoFundMe page, he has been airlifted twice to UAMS for surgical experts who are trying to save his eyesight.

Houff is the sole financial provider in his family of four.

TTPD said it was grateful to everyone in the community who helped identify the man charged with assault.

