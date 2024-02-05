Wyndham Clark felt like a Pebble Beach winner on Saturday. He got the trophy on Sunday

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Wyndham Clark doesn’t feel he missed out on anything when he was declared the 54-hole winner at Pebble Beach because of his weather. Rain and wind posted the final round, and then it was called off because of lingering dangerous conditions. Clark’s last shot in his one-shot victory was Saturday when he shot 60. He would prefer to win in 72 holes. But he says he felt all the emotions and nerves because of his record round at Pebble Beach. He was killing time on Sunday when he received word the final round was canceled. He said it felt surreal.

