Women dominated the 2024 Grammy Awards. Is the tide turning?

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the 2024 Grammy nominees were first announced, women dominated in the major categories. And at Sunday’s show, those nominations translated into awards: Every televised competitive Grammy went to at least one woman. Several women earned their very first Grammys, including Miley Cyrus, best new artist Victoria Monét, country artist Lainey Wilson and Karol G — also the first woman to win in best música urbana. But does this mean the tide is turning overall? Only 19.5% of all songwriters across the Billboard Hot 100 songs in 2023 were women, according to analysis from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative.

