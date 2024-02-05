U.S. Biathlon orders audit of athlete welfare and safety following AP report on sexual harassment
By MARTHA BELLISLE
Associated Press
The U.S. Biathlon board of directors will hire an auditor to review “athlete wellness practices and team culture” after the Associated Press reported that a female team member had been sexually harassed and abused while racing on the elite World Cup circuit. A U.S. Center for SafeSport investigation found that two-time Olympian Joanne Reid had been sexually harassed by a ski-wax technician. The auditor will evaluate athlete wellness and team culture, identify gaps and recommend improvements.