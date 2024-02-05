Town manager quits over anti-gay pressure in quaint New Hampshire town

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols are on display alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ art and a local theater’s gay-themed musical. The culture shift doesn’t sit well with town selectboard member Carrie Gendreau, who also serves as a Republican state senator. She said “homosexuality is an abomination.” Efforts to regulate public art in town led to a backlash and the resignation Friday of the town manager, whose late son was gay. Jim Gleason urged townspeople to keep advocating for equal rights in his departure speech.

By NICK PERRY and KATHY McCORMACK Associated Press

