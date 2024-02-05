Street vendor helped by woman inspired by his drive

By Jasmine Arenas

DENVER (KCNC) — A street vendor in Denver is determined to survive.

Jose Frausto has been making a living by selling Mexican snacks. One cold day in January, a woman was moved by Frausto’s drive to sell even in the freezing temps.

This the reality for many undocumented individuals who come to the U.S. and look to make money while waiting for residency. For some it takes decades to receive status, but Frausto has found a way to survive. He sells corn in a cup and pre-packaged snacks like chips and chicharrónes chips.

“Even if there is snow, the people here see me selling, people have taken photos of me pushing my cart in the snow,” said Frausto.

Two decades ago, he came to the U.S. in search of a better life, but he hasn’t been able to fix his papers and is still waiting.

“What can I ask the government for? If I entered the U.S. illegally,” said Frausto.

Which is why he began to sell snacks for a living.

During a chilly night in January while at La Taqueria “Los Gallitos” in Denver, Perez was touched after seeing Frausto selling in the cold.

“I feel like we shouldn’t leave our people alone,” said Perez.

So, she decided to do something about it.

“I recorded him, I posted it on TikTok and if some people see it great, as long as some people come and support him” said Perez.

The post got nearly 30,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments, so she started a donation fund.

“Everyone who sells food in the streets is just trying to make a living,” said Perez.

It’s acts of kindness like these that make Frausto feel seen.

“Thanks to this job, I have been able to support my family,” said Frausto.

It wasn’t until two years ago it became legal for non-U.S. citizens to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver.

In compliance with a new state law, as of July 1, the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses no longer requires proof of legal U.S. residency to apply for a business or occupational license in the City and County of Denver. In addition to lifting this requirement, Denver also added additional forms of identification that will be accepted.

Now that they can, the city encourages everyone to apply for the license, so they can pursue more options to make ends meet in compliance with the city.

