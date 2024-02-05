Senegal’s government cuts internet access as lawmakers debate bill on election delay

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government has restricted access to the mobile internet as opposition leaders and supporters launched protests against President Macky Sall’s decision to postpone the Feb. 25 presidential election over an electoral dispute. The mobile internet access in the capital Dakar and other parts of the country was cut Monday as federal lawmakers are set to debate a bill that could extend Sall’s tenure beyond April 2, when he is due to vacate office. The Ministry of Communication said the internet was cut “due to the dissemination of several hateful and subversive messages relayed on social networks.” It deepens political tensions in one of Africa’s most stable democracies since Sall’s decision on Saturday to postpone the crucial vote.

