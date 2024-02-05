Ratings for the Grammy Awards hit a sweet note as almost 17 million tune in, up 34% from 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — An average of 16.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Taylor Swift make history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the largest audience for the telecast in four years. Ratings were up 34% on Sunday across CBS, Paramount+ and other digital platforms from last year, and with delayed watching included was expected to amass over 17 million viewers. The telecast peaked with 18.25 million viewers during the In-Memoriam segment, with performances by Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Jon Batiste and Fantasia Barrino. That’s another year of growth seen under host Trevor Noah, who has hosted since 2021.

