Putin will visit Turkey soon to discuss new Black Sea grain export ideas for Ukraine, minister says

ISTANBUL (AP) — The Turkish foreign minister says Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey soon. It would be Putin’s first trip to a NATO country since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells a private TV channel that Putin’s meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will focus on a new way to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea. He did not mention a date for the visit, but Turkish media has reported that Putin will come on Feb. 12. Russia withdrew from the previous Black Sea deal last year.

