Pueblo Municipal Court to host ‘Fine Reduction Day’ this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo Municipal Court is hosting a Fines and Fees Reduction Day and Resource Fair on Sat., Feb. 10 with the Courts Addressing Fines and Fees (CAFFE) Initiative.

According to the City of Pueblo, CAFFEE is a national program sponsored by the National League of Cities and is a way to offer community service and financial counseling for defendants to work off their fines.

During the event, defendants can sign up for Pueblo’s Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) one-on-one financial literacy, get court fines or fees reduced, and learn more about community service to pay off fines and reduce the cost. Individuals can also speak with someone specifically about their case and learn more about other resources available.

The Fine Reduction Day and Resource Fair will be held Sat., Feb. 10 from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Municipal Justice Center located at 200 S. Main St.

For more information, call the Pueblo Municipal Court at (719) 562-3810.