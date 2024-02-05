Police to detail sexual assault case against 5 players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — Authorities have scheduled a news conference to discuss a 2018 case that has led to sexual assault charges against four current NHL players and a former NHL player. The five were on Canada’s world junior hockey team that year. Their attorneys say they are innocent. For now, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who now plays for a Swiss team, are on leave. They surrendered to police in London, Ontario, last week.

