Ohio attorney general opposes speeding up timeline for lawsuit over proposed voting rights amendment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Attorney General Dave Yost has told the Ohio Supreme Court that a lawsuit filed against him by a coalition of civil rights organizations behind a proposed voting rights amendment shouldn’t be expedited. Yost argued in a court filing Monday that the “Ohio Voters Bill of Rights” could always make a future ballot. The coalition includes the A. Philip Randolph Institute, NAACP and others. They argue needing to sue the attorney general shouldn’t “unduly delay” their access to the ballot. At issue is Yost’s Jan. 25 decision declining to certify the group’s petition language on grounds its title was “highly misleading and misrepresentative.”

