NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees of the school
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. The New Hampshire school can still appeal the regional director’s decision to the national board; that’s what happened when members of the Northwestern football team held a union election in 2014. In case of appeal, the ballots would be impounded pending a ruling.