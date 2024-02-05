Moroccan authorities plan new laws to combat art forgeries in growing market

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco is planning on passing new laws and strengthening penalties to combat art forgeries in order to protect a multimillion dollar art market that officials believe will continue to grow. The North African nation’s chief prosecutor on Monday kicked off a series of meetings with the country’s ministry of culture and the National Foundation of Museums to discuss methods and practices to better police and detect forged paintings and artworks, including handing down harsher sentences and better regulating auction houses. With their efforts, Morocco joins a list of countries to increasingly pursue forgeries.

