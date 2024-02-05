Man ordered to pay nearly $60K for ripping off customers with phony website

By Michael Cusanelli

BURLINGTON, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Vermont man has been ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the dozens of people he stole from.

David Conrad, 42, of Bristol was sentenced in federal court to a five-year probation after he pleaded guilty to a wire fraud scheme dating from Jan. 2022 to Feb. 2023.

Prosecutors said Conrad ran a custom woodworking business under the names Old Camp Woodworking and Vermont Custom Designs, and his website featured pictures of his products that were stolen from other sites.

During that time, Conrad accepted more than $165,000 from buyers in Vermont, New York and New Hampshire, but made excuses as to why customers never got their purchases. Some of those excuses included a lie that he had had a heart attack or chopped off part of his finger.

Now, Conrad has been ordered to pay back more than $58,000 in restitution to his 43 victims.

