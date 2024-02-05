Kitten Tommy thriving, adapting despite paralysis thanks to happy-go-lucky spirit

By Joel Seymour & Brittany Whitehead

ARDEN, North Carolina (WLOS) — After over a month of loving care and community support, a kitten paralyzed in his back legs after being shot by a BB gun is recovering well.

News 13 first shared Tommy’s story in late December, shortly after he was discovered under a house, rescued and taken into the care of Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance.

Since then, the nonprofit says they have learned that Tommy’s legs have likely been paralyzed since birth, rather than the BB embedded in his body causing his paralysis.

Tommy will probably never have used of his back legs, but ENKA Executive Director Andee Bingham said that hasn’t slowed him down.

Instead, his determined attitude that has allowed him to adapt and figure out how to get around means he will likely live a long and happy life.

Not only has Tommy learned to be mobile by pulling himself around solely by his front two legs, he has also taught himself and gained the strength to climb using just his front legs and paws.

To help the organization protect and save more kittens like Tommy, donations are welcome in person at the kitten alliance’s office in Arden or online.

