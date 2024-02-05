Japan will step up defense and economic ties with Italy as Rome seeks a greater Indo-Pacific role

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and Italy say they will bolster their cooperation in security and defense, including their joint next-generation fighter jet development with Britain. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Monday and welcomed Italy’s move to increase its presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Several visits by Italy’s warships and joint exercises are planned this year. Kishida also praised progress in their joint development of a new advanced fighter jet with Britain. Japan, which is rapidly building up its military, hopes to have greater capability to counter China’s rising assertiveness while welcoming Britain’s bigger presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.