Indiana legislators vote to repeal Ukrainian driver’s license law following lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana law that lets Ukrainian refugees receive a driver’s license is the target of a lawsuit by the ACLU and immigrants from other countries. Now Indiana lawmakers are trying to repeal the law passed last year, weeks after a federal judge indicated the lawsuit has a chance of succeeding. The Republican controlled state House voted 91-8 to pass a bill that would repeal the law, and it now advances to the state Senate. The ACLU of Indiana said it is unclear how the proposal would affect the suit if it becomes law.

