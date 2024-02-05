In reversal, US Rep. Victoria Spartz to seek reelection for Indiana seat

Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz is seeking reelection for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, about a year after she announced she would not run again. Last February, Spartz said wanted to spend more time with her family. But the two-term congresswoman on Monday announced that she no longer wants her work in the Capitol to end in January. The flip shakes up the congressional race in which at least nine Republican candidates have filed with the Secretary of State. According to public postings from the Secretary of State, no Democrats have filed for the seat as of Monday. Indiana’s deadline to file to appear on the primary ballot is Friday.

