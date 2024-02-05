Hospitalization delays start of ex-Illinois state senator’s federal fraud trail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The federal wire fraud and money laundering trial against William “Sam” McCann was delayed Monday after court officials learned that the former Illinois state senator was hospitalized over the weekend. McCann faces seven counts of wire fraud and single counts of money laundering and tax evasion for allegedly converting hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign contributions to personal use. He was scheduled to stand trial Monday morning in U.S. District Court. Court officials learned McCann became ill over the weekend and was taken to a suburban St. Louis hospital. Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass said he had subpoenaed the hospital for medical records and Lawless called another hearing for later Monday in the hopes of learning McCann’s prognosis.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.