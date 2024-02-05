Germany doubles its commitment of troops to the NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says the country will double its contribution of about 100 troops to the NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo in a demonstration of its commitment to regional security. Pistorius is on a regional tour to both Kosovo and neighboring Serbia. He says Germany will add another company of soldiers to the 99 troops it already has in the nearly 4,500-strong peacekeeping force by spring. He says Germany is prepared to add even more if necessary. NATO has been ramping up the level of the Kosovo Force from about 3,800 following two violent incidents last year.

