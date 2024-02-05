Ganadores de los premios Grammy 2024: lista de las principales categorías

Luis Ernesto Quintana Barney

(CNN) — Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus han sido galardonadas en la edición 66 de los premios Grammy en las categorías de mejor álbum y grabación del año. En el campo de la música latina, Peso Pluma, Karol G y Juanes recibieron el codiciado galardón en sus respectivas categorías.

La lista completa de nominados puede leerse aquí. Esta es la lista de ganadores en las principales categorías (se irá actualizando acorde se revelen los ganadores):

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

Boygenius – “The Record” Janelle Monáe – “The Age of Pleasure” Jon Batiste – “World Music Radio” Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” Miley Cyrus – “Endless Summer Vacation” Olivia Rodrigo – “Guts” SZA – “SOS” Taylor Swift – “Midnights” *GANADORA

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” Jon Batiste – “Worship” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” *GANADORA Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” *GANADORA Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night” Jon Batiste – “Butterfly” Lana Del Rey – “A&W” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” SZA – “Kill Bill” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Miley Cyrus. Crédito: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Coco Jones Gracie Abrams Fred Again.. Ice Spice Jelly Roll Noah Kahan Victoria Monét *GANADORA The War and Treaty

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

Kelly Clarkson, “Chemistry” Miley Cyrus, “Endless Summer Vacation” Olivia Rodrigo, “GUTS” Ed Sheeran, – (Subtract) Taylor Swift, “Midnights” – *GANADORA

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?” Doja Cat – “Paint the Town Red” Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” *GANADORA Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP

Labrinth con Billie Eilish – “Never Felt So Alone” Lana Del Rey con Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” Miley Cyrus con Brandi Carlile – “Thousand Miles” SZA con Phoebe Bridgers – “Ghost in the Machine” *GANADOR Taylor Swift con Ice Spice – “Karma”

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO

Jack Antonoff *GANADOR Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II Hit-Boy Metro Boomin Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

Drake & 21 Savage – “Her Loss” Killer Mike – “Michael” *GANADOR Metro Boomin – “Heroes & Villains” Nas – “King’s Disease III” Travis Scott – “Utopia”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – “The Hillbillies” Black Thought – “Love Letter” Coi Leray – “Players” Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex” Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – “Scientists & Engineers” *GANADOR

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY

Brothers Osborne – “Brothers Osborne” Kelsea Ballerini – “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” Lainey Wilson – “Bell Bottom Country” *GANADOR Tyler Childers – “Rustin’ in the Rain” Zach Bryan – “Zach Bryan”

Taylor Swift. Crédito: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA

Brandy Clark – “Buried” Chris Stapleton – “White Horse” *GANADOR Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing on My Mind” Luke Combs – “Fast Car” Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

Foo Fighters – “But Here We Are” Greta Van Fleet – “Starcatcher” Metallica – “72 Seasons” Paramore – “This Is Why” *GANADOR Queens of the Stone Age – “In Times New Roman…”

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures of Anything Goes” Black Pumas – “More Than a Love Song” Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough” *GANADOR Foo Fighters – “Rescued” Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

Babyface – “Girls Night Out” Coco Jones – “What I Didn’t Tell You” Emily King – “Special Occasion” Summer Walker – “Clear 2: Soft Life EP” Victoria Monét – “Jaguar II” *GANADOR

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot” Coco Jones – “ICU” *GANADOR Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – “Back to Love” SZA – “Kill Bill” Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

Arctic Monkeys – “The Car” Boygenius – “The Record” *GANADOR Gorillaz – “Cracker Island” Lana Del Rey – “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” PJ Harvey – “I Inside the Old Year Dying”

Categorías con aristas latinos

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE LATIN POP

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 Paula Arenas – A Ciegas Pedro Capó – La Neta Maluma – Don Juan Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1) *GANADORA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA URBANA

Rauw Alejandro – SATURNO Karol G – MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO *GANADORA Tainy – DATA

Karol G recibe el galardón por su álbum “Mañana Será Bonito”. Crédito: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO

Cabra – MARTÍNEZ Diamante Eléctrico – Leche De Tigre Juanes – Vida Cotidiana *GANADOR Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas Las Flores *GANADORA Fito Páez – EADDA9223

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA MEXICANA (incluye tejana)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado A Mano Lila Downs – La Sánchez Flor De Toloache – Motherflower Lupita Infante – Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes Peso Pluma – GÉNESIS *GANADOR

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA TROPICAL

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022) *GANADOR Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico Omara Portuondo – VIDA Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – MIMY & TONY Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE MÚSICA GLOBAL

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces Burna Boy – Alone Davido – FEEL Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto *GANADOR Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas – Todo Colores

