Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, has a book on caregiving coming out in 2025

NEW YORK (AP) — The wife of Bruce Willis is working on a guide to caregiving that draws upon her experiences tending to the beloved actor, who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Emma Heming Willis’ book, currently untitled, is scheduled for 2025. Her book will be released through Maria Shriver’s publishing imprint, The Open Field, which is part of Penguin Random House. Willis will combine personal stories with interviews and advice from experts. Shriver says in a statement that “I’m so proud of the way she is using her voice to help others.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.