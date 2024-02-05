Disney wants trade secrets kept confidential in lawsuit with DeSantis appointees

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney wants to keep confidential any proprietary information or trade secrets that comes out of its state court fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointees over who controls the governing district at Walt Disney World. The entertainment giant asked a state court judge on Friday for a protective order. The order would allow it to designate documents and depositions as confidential and require parties handling them to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Legislation passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed by DeSantis transferred control of the district from Disney supporters to DeSantis appointees last year. Disney said it was in retaliation for the company publicly opposing the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.

