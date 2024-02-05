Culinary union reaches tentative contracts with hotel-casinos as Las Vegas kicks off Super Bowl week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A union representing hospitality workers says it has reached a tentative agreement with six more hotel-casinos in downtown Las Vegas and called off a strike deadline for another. The agreements averted a Monday morning walkout threat at several near-Strip and downtown properties as the city kicks off Super Bowl week. The Culinary Workers Union announced Saturday that it had reached a tentative five-year contract with the Golden Nugget, Binion’s, Four Queens, Fremont and Main Street that covers about 1,000 workers. The union reached a tentative agreement Sunday with Downtown Grand, which represents about 200 workers. The culinary and an associated bartenders union are being given more time to reach an agreement with Virgin Las Vegas, an off-Strip resort.

