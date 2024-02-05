‘Coolest dictator’ to ‘philosopher king,’ Nayib Bukele’s path to reelection in El Salvador

MEXICO CITY (AP) — El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele has called himself the “world’s coolest dictator” or as his X profile read on election day, the “Philosopher King.” Now he’ll likely have five more years to provoke, surprise and raise concerns, after appearing to win a landslide reelection as the Central American country’s president. Bukele romped to victory Sunday over the country’s thoroughly discredited traditional parties from the right and left. A millennial of the we-have-to-break-things mentality, Bukele shuns ideology. He is a populist in a long line of Latin American populists, but with a mastery of social media, communication and publicity seldom seen before.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.