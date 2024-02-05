Biden thanks hospitality workers in Las Vegas ahead of Nevada’s Tuesday primary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday congratulated hospitality workers for reaching a tentative agreement with several Las Vegas hotel-casinos and calling off a strike deadline for another. He told members of the local Culinary Union that “when you do well, everybody does better.” Biden has been in Las Vegas since Sunday for campaign appearances ahead of the state’s Democratic primary election on Tuesday. The president recently was endorsed by the United Auto Workers union. He proudly touts his longstanding support for the men and women of organized labor. The culinary union is the largest in Nevada with about 60,000 members statewide.

