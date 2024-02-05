At UN, Russia brings US election into Mideast attacks and US vows to respond to Iran-aligned groups
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the United States of “aggression” against Iraq and Syria aimed at preserving its global dominance and salvaging the Biden administration’s “image” ahead of U.S. elections. The U.S. retorted that its military response to unjustified attacks by Iranian-backed proxies against American forces is not only legal but will continue. The exchange came at a contentious U.N. Security Council meeting Monday called by Russia, Syria’s ally, where both countries also said they did not want an escalation and spillover of the Israel-Hamas war. Many council members expressed fears of a growing Mideast conflict and urged de-escalation and stepped-up peace efforts.