All players from 2018 world junior team remain suspended by Hockey Canada pending appeal
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
Hockey Canada says all players from the 2018 world junior team remain suspended from representing the country in international play. That includes All-Stars Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Robert Thomas of the St. Louis Blues who were not among those charged in an investigation into sexual assault by members of that team in June 2018. A Hockey Canada spokesperson says the appeals process remains ongoing. Makar has repeatedly said he had no involvement in the alleged sexual assault that led to charges against five of his teammates from that year.