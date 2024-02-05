A look at events surrounding the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria a year ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — A year after the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and northwestern Syria, a massive rebuilding effort is still trudging along. The quake caused widespread destruction and the loss of over 59,000 lives. It lasted for 85 seconds and was followed by more than 570 aftershocks within 24 hours — including a magnitude 7.5 temblor to the north of the original epicenter in Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province. According to the latest figures, some 680,000 homes either collapsed or were left too damaged to live in, leaving hundreds of thousands in desperate need of shelter. Despite the passage of time and the efforts so far, many questions remain about the future of the devastated areas.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.