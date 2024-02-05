13-year-old boy fatally shot man whose leg was blocking aisle of bus, Denver police say

DENVER (AP) — A 13-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man whose leg was blocking the aisle on a Denver public bus, police said Friday.

The boy, whose name has not been released because he is a juvenile, got into a “verbal exchange” with the 60-year-old victim before shooting him on the bus in southwest Denver on Jan. 27, police said in a statement.

A second person suffered minor injuries that did not require hospitalization.

The suspect was arrested Thursday and was being held for investigation on suspicion of first-degree murder.

No other information was released, and the probable cause statement was not publicly available because the suspect is a minor.