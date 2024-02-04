What’s in the bipartisan Senate package to aid Ukraine, secure U.S. border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators have come out with a carefully negotiated $118 billion compromise that pairs tens of billions of dollars in wartime aid for Ukraine with new border laws aimed at shrinking the historic number of people who have come to the U.S. border with Mexico to seek asylum. The legislation faced immediate opposition from many Republicans, and House GOP leaders said it would not even receive a vote. But bipartisan negotiators are laboring to sell the package as part of a last-ditch effort to approve money for Ukraine’s defense against Russia and what they say is the best chance in years to make changes to U.S. immigration law.

By STEPHEN GROVES and MARY CLARE JALONICK Associated Press

