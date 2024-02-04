Asked if he supports RNC chairwoman, Trump suggests there will ‘probably be some changes made’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has issued a warning to the Republican National Committee’s chairwoman. In an interview aired Sunday, Trump was asked whether he supported Ronna McDaniel. He responded that she did a great job running the state party in Michigan and “did OK, initially” leading the RNC. Then he added, “right now, there’ll probably be some changes made.” McDaniel faces pressure from some Trump allies seeking to oust her over what they argue is mismanagement of the national party. She called for party unity at the RNC’s just-concluded winter meetings in Las Vegas.

