Tribal sovereignty among the top issues facing Oklahoma governor and Legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tribal sovereignty is expected to again be a top issue facing lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt as they return to begin the 2024 legislative session. Stitt will deliver his State of the State address to the Legislature on Monday, when the new session begins. Stitt has had a contentious relationship with tribal leaders that began with a dispute during his first year in office over casino revenue. This year, lawmakers will decide whether to allow the governor to continue to be the point person for negotiations with the tribes over issues like tobacco sales and motor vehicle tags. Stitt says his role is to represent all 4 million Oklahomans and not allow tribal citizens to have an unfair advantage.

