Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey are on tap for the 2nd half of the NHL season
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
TORONTO (AP) — Two significant trades happened during the NHL’s All-Star break. Many more are expected in the four-plus weeks before the March 8 trade deadline. That flurry of moves is just one thing to watch down the stretch of the NHL season. MetLife Stadium will host two outdoor games in as many days, Connor McDavid is shooting for another MVP honor and his Oilers are racing their way up the Western Conference standings. All that still needs to unfold before the playoffs and the chase for the Stanley Cup begin on April 22.