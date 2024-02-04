Senators race to release their package of border policies and aid for Ukraine and Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are racing to release a highly-anticipated bill that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies as part of a long-shot effort to push the package through heavy skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. The proposal is the best chance for President Joe Biden to resupply Ukraine with wartime aid — a major foreign policy goal that is shared with both the Senate’s top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and top Republican, Sen. Mitch McConnell. But it has run into a wall of opposition from conservatives in the House. The Senate was expected this week to hold a key test vote on the legislation.

By STEPHEN GROVES, MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.