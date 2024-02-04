Pennsylvania governor to deliver budget while seeking money for higher education and public transit

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Josh Shapiro will deliver his second budget proposal to Pennsylvania lawmakers with a firmer grasp on how he wants to pursue top priorities and his state in a strong fiscal position. Ahead of the delivery set for Tuesday, most details of the Democratic governor’s budget plan for the 2024-25 fiscal year starting on July 1 remain under wraps. But Shapiro has made it clear he will seek more money for higher education and public transit agencies and possibly underfunded public schools. Shapiro’s first budget proposal disappointed many allies. This year, he is returning with recommendations from appointees on major issues. Meanwhile, tax collections are meeting expectations and Shapiro has a strong cash cushion.

