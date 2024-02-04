PD: Rider injured after falling from float during parade

By WALA Digital Staff

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — One person was injured Saturday evening after falling from a float in a Baldwin County parade.

Several parades rolled in Baldwin County in Fairhope on Saturday.

During the Knights of Ecor Rouge parade during the evening, a rider fell from a float at Church Street and Fels Avenue, according to the Fairhope Police Department.

Police said the rider was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

In addition, police said medical personnel responded to a medical emergency on Johnson Avenue. A person fell on St. James Avenue and was treated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police said nearly 40,000 revelers attended the KOER parade despite light rain.

Earlier in the afternoon, nearly 30,000 were in attendance for the Mystic Mutts of Revelry Parade with over 400 dogs registered to parade in costume, police said.

No arrests were made during the parades, according to authorities.

