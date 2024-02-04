Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested on DWI charge in Texas

By KCTV Staff

TYLER, Texas (KCTV) — Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested Sunday in Smith County, Texas on suspicion of “driving while intoxicated 3rd or more,” according to court documents.

Those same jail records show Mahomes Sr. was arrested for a second DUI offense back in 2018.

The bond for this arrest was not listed on the jail website.

Mahomes Sr. is the father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 11.

