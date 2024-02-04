Off-duty Nebraska police officers shoot and kill two men

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two off-duty police officers in Nebraska’s largest city shot and killed two men in an SUV, though authorities have provided few details about the confrontation. Police say the two Omaha officers were working at a local business at around 2 a.m. Saturday when they opened fire on the men in the SUV. The men, 26-year-old Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez and 28-year-old Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales, were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died. Police say they found a handgun in the vehicle, but they haven’t said whether there was anything illegal about that or what led the two off-duty officers to shoot the men. Police also haven’t said whether the two officers identified themselves as police to the men.

