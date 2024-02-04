Jokic and Murray lead Denver’s comeback as Nuggets beat Blazers 112-103 for weekend sweep of rivals

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 29 points, Jamal Murray added 21 points and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets rallied past the short-handed but spirited Portland Trail Blazers 112-103. It was the Nuggets’ second win over their division rivals in 48 hours. The Nuggets didn’t trail by more than a bucket in their 120-108 win over Portland on Friday night, also at Ball Arena. But they didn’t lead this one until the final seconds of the third quarter when Jokic’s finger-roll layup broke an 84-84 tie. Deandre Ayton led Portland with 27 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.