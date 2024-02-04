Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick rule at pre-Grammy gala hosted by Clive Davis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clive Davis held his annual star-studded pre-Grammys gala Saturday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. There was a lot to be excited about, but it was a concluding performance by Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, and Stevie Wonder that really stole the show — for those still in the room after 1 a.m.. “Music is love,” Wonder told the crowd before launching into a singalong of Warwick’s “What the World Needs Now.” Jon Platt, Sony Music Publishing chairman and CEO, was honored with the 2024 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

