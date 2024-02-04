Denver shooting injures at least 6 people, police say

DENVER (AP) — Police in Colorado say at least six people were injured in an early morning shooting in Denver. The Denver Police Department says in a social media post early Sunday that investigators were at the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court. Police say six victims were located. Their identities of the victims and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known. Police say officers were working on gathering information about a possible suspect.

